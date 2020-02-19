Wide-open Super League can play into Wakefield Trinity’s hands

There will be no runaway leaders in the Betfred Super League in 2020, believes Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

Trinity continue their campaign with a trip to derby rivals Castleford Tigers on Friday night, aiming for back-to-back wins after seeing off Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester (Picture: PA)

Wakefield’s triumph last weekend highlighted the competitive nature of this year’s competition as Huddersfield Giants remain the only unbeaten side, winning two games from a possible two.

St Helens won the League Leaders’ Shield by a record 16 points last term while Castleford topped the table in 2017 by 10 points.

But with Toronto Wolfpack the only team yet to win a match in the top flight this term, Chester doesn’t believe any side will dominate this season in the way that St Helens did in 2019.

“I don’t think we will see a team that will break away this year, like we saw last year with St Helens,” said the Trinity chief.

I don’t think we will see a team that will break away this year, like we saw last year with St Helens. Chris Chester

“I think the big thing for every team, and especially ourselves, is to make sure we keep everybody fit and everybody out on the playing field.

“If we can do that, we give ourselves a really good chance of creeping up that ladder.

“We know that it is not going to be easy and we need to continue working hard for each other.

“It is important that week in, week out we put in a performance we can all be proud of.”

Wakefield’s last victory over the Tigers came in 2015, with Trinity winless in their 13 games against Castleford.

The Tigers were beaten by Catalans Dragons in the south of France last weekend while Trinity head into the game on the back of a hard-fought encounter against Warrington.

He said: “I am hoping they don’t bounce back too much. But is is a derby game and they have got a few things to prove.

“We have not got anything from Castleford for the last few years.

“It is a really important game for both teams.

“I think we showed against Warrington we are a hard team to beat when we control the ball, defend tough and work hard for each other.

And those are the three things that win you the derby games. I am expecting more of the same this week. We certainly took a step in the right direction. If we can just tweak the offensive side of our game then we will be a hard team to beat.”