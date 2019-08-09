Wigan 36 Hull KR 18 - Joe Burgess inspires Wigan to cut free of valiant KR

Hull Kingston Rovers’ 10-year wait for a win at Wigan goes on after this latest defeat left them still fearing for their Super League lives.

Joe Burgess scored his 100th Wigan try as Adrian Lam’s side saw off a determined challenge from KR.

Hull KR celebrate a try before they were eventually beaten by Wigan. (Picture: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

Liam Farrell added two tries as the Warriors moved up to third in Super League by powering past the Robins in a one-sided second half.

For long periods the Robins looked capable of ending their barren run as they stayed within a converted try of the hosts until Tony Clubb’s try with 12 minutes remaining.

Rovers were without key man Danny Maguire who kicked them to a golden point win over Castleford in the last round but his deputy – youngster Mikey Lewis – enjoyed a fine debut with two assists in the first half.

A flash of brilliance from George Williams broke the deadlock in the fifth minute. The talented England half-back – who will join NRL side Canberra Raiders at the end of the season – showed the ball before leaving Robins full-back Adam Quinlan flatfooted. The visitors were not behind for long. Lewis provided a well-timed pass for Ryan Shaw to finish acrobatically in the corner.

Wigan regained the lead in the 16th minute when Liam Marshall touched down. The busy Lewis prodded a kick to the Wigan ingoal area and Ben Crooks was first to react to level the scores.

After Liam Farrell scored for Wigan, Rovers levelled again as Josh Drinkwater chased after his own kick and touched down.

Burgess’s landmark try in the 57th minute saw Wigan reclaim the lead and they never looked back.