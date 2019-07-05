Wigan Warriors 52 Hull KR 10: Warriors show no mercy to poor Robins

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan crushed Hull KR 52-10 to boost their chances of a top-three Super League finish.

The Warriors put in an almost flawless performance in the first half as they outscored Hull KR four tries to one, with Marshall helping himself to a brace.

George Williams, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess also went over. The Warriors opened the scoring inside five minutes, with Farrell finishing off a well-worked move involving Williams, Gildart and Burgess.

Zak Hardaker extended their lead to eight with a penalty after Williams was on the receiving end of a dangerous tackle.

Wigan, though, did not have it all their own way early on as Hull KR reduced the gap as Danny McGuire combined with Craig Hall to set up Adam Quinlan for the score, with Ryan Shaw converting from the touchline. The home side swiftly responded. Thomas Leuluai fed Hardaker who sent a perfect ball into Marshall to go over. With Wigan now in the mood Marshall benefited from more good work from Leuluai and Hardaker.

Even when down to 10 men, Romain Navarrete was sin-binned, Hull KR could not penetrate.

Although the visitors improved after half-time they were unable to find a way through a resolute Wigan defence. Further tries followed for Wigan, with Joe Bullock finishing off a barnstorming run before Marshall completed his hat-trick. Wigan refused to ease off, adding scores through Williams, Farrell, Gildart and Burgess before Quinlan grabbed a second for Rovers.

Wigan: Hardaker, Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Navarrete, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Substitutes: Hankinson, Sammut, Partington, Bullock.

Hull K R: Quinlan, Shaw, Linnett, Crooks, Hall, Drinkwater,McGuire, Garbutt, Parcell, Johnson, Tomkins, Livett, Hauraki. Substitutes: Atkin, Masoe, Mulhern, Murray.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (RFL)