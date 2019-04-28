Wigan Warriors 6 Castleford Tigers 4: We were unlucky not to get something – Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell felt his side deserved something from the game after this narrow loss at Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers led 4-0 at the break thanks to two Peter Mata’utia penalties in a less than thrilling half with very few chances.

Castleford dominated the opening stages without creating too many chances as Wigan struggled to launch any attacks of their own.

The only try of the game came after 53 minutes when Sam Powell decided to go from dummy half and caught the Tigers defence napping to make it back-to-back wins for the defending champions

Tigers coach Powell said: “I thought we were the better team to be honest with you. We couldn’t quite take our opportunities. We got Peter Mata’utia through and the ball gets dislodged. I thought that chance was good at the end if he could get the ball to James Clare.

“I thought we were really unlucky. I was really proud of the effort and we defended outstandingly well. I thought our attitude was great, we’ve got a bit of something to work with when you know the boys are working that hard.”

Powell revealed he was happy with the performance of referee Chris Kendall in a week that has seen the RFL change some rules in order to clean up the ruck.

He added: “I thought the ruck was a lot better today. I thought he handled the ruck well. I reckon there were five or six there today which would have been played into the back of someone on the floor. I thought the game benefited because of it so I was pleased with it, the game was a lot cleaner.”

Wigan coach Adrian Lam was pleased with his side’s defence.

Lam said: “I woke up really happy with the way we were going to play, but the conditions sort of flattened that out completely and levelled the game.

“The confidence I had got zapped, but if I’d been told we’d win 6-4 then I would have taken it.

“We’ve certainly turned the corner on the back of their hunger.”

Wigan: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, J. Shorrocks, Flower, Leuluai, Bullock, Isa, Greenwood, Partington. Substitutes: Powell, O’Loughlin, Tautai, Smithies.

Castleford: Mata’utia, Clare, Minikin, Egodo, Eden, Ashton, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Maher, Clarkson, McMeeken, Massey. Substitutes: Milner, Clark, Peachey, Smith.

Referee: C Kendall (RFL)