Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Lee Radford looking for incomers to impress

HULL’S RESOLVE, and squad strength, will be tested this weekend as they aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

The Black and Whites will travel to Wigan Warriors tomorrow without Carlos Tuimavave (foot) and Ratu Naulago (hamstring) due to injuries picked up against reigning champions St Helens last week.

Some young players, possibly including debutant Joe Cator, will be given a chance and Black and Whites coach Lee Radford has challenged them to impose themselves on the game.

“It is going to be a tough gig there,” warned Radford.

“They have got a great squad and playing Wigan is always a tough challenge.

“We have been involved in some big games against them and I don’t expect this to be any different.

“I want the players coming in to embrace the challenge.

“I don’t want them to come off and say ‘I was okay’. I want them to be better than that.

“Their challenge it not to be okay, it’s to impose themselves on a game of rugby.”

Danny Houghton suffered a sternum injury in the defeat at KCOM Stadium and did not finish the game, but is included in the initial squad for tomorrow.

Bureta Faraimo is also expected to feature, after two weeks on the sidelines, but is due to undergo surgery for a groin injury next week.

Radford said: “He can do no more damage by playing.

“He has just got to manage the pain, but he is a tough hombre.”

Utility man Cator could feature after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Josh Bowden, a casualty in the warm-up last week, is also in contention.

“He got through everything he needed to and there’s been no reaction,” confirmed Radford.