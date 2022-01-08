Willie Poching recalls ‘emotional’ day when giving son Kobe Wakefield Trinity senior debut

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching. Picture:Tony Johnson

The 19-year-old came off the bench against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley - the club his father won the 2004 Grand Final with after leaving Trinity.

He earned the chance along with fellow youngsters Robbie Butterworth, Charlie Abraham and Oliver Farrar.

“I coached Kobe a little - not much - at Huddersfield when I was with the first team and he was in the academy,” said Poching.

“It was a little bit different on Boxing Day. I didn’t really know for sure that he was going to play or any of the young kids would until two days before because of all the Covid, changes and injuries.

“But once I got my mind set on it, I was confident in all four of them playing and he was just another player.

“But I did have a moment just before kick-off when I was shaking everyone’s hands where I did get a touch emotional. I had to walk away quickly and coach.

“That was quite strange but I was proud at the same time I was able to give him that.

“All four of them did themselves proud and did well.