Worrying signs for troubled Widnes Vikings as Sheffield Eagles fixture postponed

Sheffield Eagles’ game at Widnes Vikings on Sunday is OFF as the crisis-torn Cheshire club battle to avoid going bust.

Widnes announced earlier this week they were unable to pay staff wages due to a ‘significant cash-flow gap’ and are under threat of administration after a planned takeover fell through.

Just months after relegation from Super League and only three games into the new Championship campaign, the former World Club champions are on the brink.

Wiidnes confirmed the decision this afternoon and the Eagles also released a statement confirming.

It read: “Discussions are ongoing with regards to ensuring the Vikings survival and it was felt appropriate to postpone the fixture.

“This was done in conjunction with the Eagles and Widnes have passed on their thanks for the club’s support on this matter.

“The thoughts of the Eagles are with all those connected with the Vikings.

“No further comment at this stage will be made.”