York City Knights retain ex-Hull KR star for Championship push

EX-HULL FC and Hull KR utility player Graeme Horne has signed a fresh deal with newly-promoted York City Knights.

Horne, having switched from back-row to prop following his move from KR, scored nine tries in 23 games for York as they raced to the League 1 title.

The experienced former Huddersfield Giants player, 33, has now agreed a new one-year contract as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Knights head coach James Ford, who has now assembled a squad of 24 players, said: "I’m delighted Graeme is staying.

“He brought an immense amount of skill and intelligence to our middle unit.

“Graeme still has a huge appetite for rugby and is still keen to develop further.

"I was delighted by the impact Graeme had on a heap of the players at the club last year and I’m excited to see that again this season."

Horne follows on after York also completed a deal for ex-Sheffield Eagles prop Jack Blagbrough from Leigh Centurions.