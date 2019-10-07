York City Knights sign Bradford Bulls prop James Green

York City Knights’ impressive squad strengthening has continued with the signing of former Hull KR prop James Green from rivals Bradford Bulls.

The rangy front-row, 28, is the latest new capture on the back for Hull FC back-row Danny Washbrook and Castleford Tigers forward Chris Clarkson.

He dropped down into the Championship this year after a season at Castleford and made the bulk of his 81 Super League appearances during five campaigns with the Robins.

York head coach James Ford, who inspired Knights to a third-placed finish after coming up as League 1 champions, said: : “James will strengthen our forward pack with his experience and metres.

“I’m excited to work with James and facilitate his drive to get back to his very best.

“I’d like to thank the efforts of our supporters and specifically squad builder for their hard work and continuing commitment, which is enabling us to plan and build for what will hopefully be another successful season.”

Green, who has also played for Leigh Centurions, said: “I’m looking forward to getting started with a club that’s clearly going in the right direction on and off the field.

“It’s an exciting time for all involved and I can’t wait to be a part of that in 2020.

“Having met with Fordy and the plan he has laid out for next year made my decision to join the Knights an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get in for pre-season with everyone and begin that journey of hopefully taking the club one step further.”