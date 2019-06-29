York City Knights v Dewsbury Rams – Shock waves required in order for Rams to pull clear of trouble

THE CHALLENGES aren’t getting any easier and coach Lee Greenwood admits Dewsbury Rams need to start creating some shocks.

Rams have suffered consecutive heavy defeats by Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Centurions and - in the 1895 Cup three days ago - Widnes Vikings.

They are third from bottom in the Betfred Championship, ahead of improving Barrow Raiders only on points difference and face another tough game tomorrow at high-flying York City Knights (3pm).

Staying in the division is Rams’ only objective now and Greenwood stressed: “We have to get some wins we aren’t expected to. This game comes into that category. They are a good team and we have got to be prepared for them to be at their best and find a way to combat that.”

Both sides exited the 1895 Cup on Wednesday, York being pipped in golden point extra-time by Batley Bulldogs. Rams were beaten 54-6, but - after trailing 38-2 at the break - Greenwood felt there were some positives.

A transport problem meant Rams’ players - most of them having been at work during the day - had to drive themselves to Cheshire. That contributed to Dewsbury’s disastrous start, but Greenwood said: “In the second half we had a good dig. If we had started like that it could have been interesting. We did show some promising signs and hopefully we can take them into Sunday.”