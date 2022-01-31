York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers: Jesse Sene-Lefao excited to see what he can achive with ‘new brothers’

Next door: Jesse Sene-Lefao has moved from Castleford to neighbours Featherstone Rovers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

New chairman Clint Goodchild, the Australian businessman who recently bought York from Jon Flatman, is keen on eventually getting the North Yorkshire club into Super League.

Clearly, with their impressive new LNER Community Stadium and making strides on and off the pitch, they have that potential.

However, as Premier Sports begin their new Monday night coverage, it is clear why Featherstone – who have signed NRL stars such as Joey Leilua and Ryley Jacks – are the ones most people expect to be challenging for promotion along with Leigh Centurions.

Ambitious: York City Knights coach James Ford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It is one of the reasons Jesse Sene-Lefao, the Samoa second-row who won the 2017 Super League Leaders’ Shield with Castleford Tigers, has joined them after five years at Wheldon Road.

“It’s a really good stadium at York and I’m excited to get over there,” he said.

“But I’m more excited to take the field with the new brothers here at Featherstone.

“We’ve had two trials and we’re getting excited with our shape and systems so I am looking forward to it.Our vision is strong and that’s what really counts.

“Everyone in our team is trying to do their best and get better every day to make that vision real.

“That’s what’s so cool about coming in every day.”

Featherstone, beaten by Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique in the last two promotion deciders, have strengthened their squad once more, especially with the capture of two-time NRL centre of the year Leilua after his release from Wests Tigers.

“He is special,” said Sene-Lefao.

“He is a big name in the NRL and across the world.

“He is full of energy and he has come over here to make an impact.