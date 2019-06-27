Yorkshire rivals Batley and Eagles play for Wembley final prize

Have your say

SHEFFIELD EAGLES stand between Batley Bulldogs and a first appearance at Wembley.

Bulldogs have been drawn away to their Betfred Championship rivals in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday, July 28, with the competition decider staged at Wembley on Challenge Cup final day the following month.

Bulldogs were beaten 44-16 at Sheffield in March and 54-24 when the sides met at Mount Pleasant earlier this month.

Leigh Centurions will be at home to Widnes Vikings in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos forward Dan Waite-Pullan made his debut on loan for Dewsbury Rams in their 54-6 defeat at Widnes in the 1895 Cup two days ago.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood said: “He did all right. He might have missed a tackle for a try when he came on at the back end of the first half, but he grew into it.

“He looked quite a threat with the ball and he scored our try. It was a promising start for him.”

Rhinos’ Owen Trout is also on loan at Dewsbury.

Hunslet have re-signed Huddersfield Giants forward Jon-Luke Kirby for a second loan spell.

Kirby impressed during his initial stint before joining Halifax on loan

The Parksiders’ former Rhinos academy half-back Joe Sanderson has moved to Coventry Bears on loan.