Yorkshire's Super League Team of the Week - Huddersfield Giants flying at the top

As the only team still unbeaten in Super League, it is perhaps no surprise Huddersfield Giants are heavily represented once more in the latest Team of the Week.

Simon Woolford's side have won three from three games so far, the latest victory being a 22-4 success at Hull KR and they duly have four players in The Yorkshire Post XIII.

Castleford's Jame Clare scores against Wakefield. (SWPIX)

Full back: Jordan Rankin (Castleford Tigers) - His usual reliable self as Castleford defeated Wakefield and came up with another try assist.

Winger: Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants) - Takes something to keep Castleford's two-try Derrell Olpherts out, but the England winger topped both metres and carries for Huddersfield with 168 and 26 respectively as their 100 per cent winning start continued at Hull KR.

Centre: Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) - Arguably Leeds' top performer in the win at Salford with a remarkable 11 tackle busts, an assist and a commendable 122m from his 13 carries.

Centre: Josh Griffin (Hull FC) - A rare shining light in Hull's loss at Wigan, continued his excellent start to the season with loads of metres again and showing he is just as good at back-row or centre.

Winger: James Clare (Castleford Tigers) - Castleford are spoilt for choice with wingers and Clare did his chances no harm with a two tries, three clean breaks and 139m.

Stand-off: Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) - Has quickly settled in at Castleford, and gained his fifth try assist of the season in the win over Wakefield.

Scrum-half: Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants) - Another week and another couple of try assists from the Huddersfield captain who also weighed with three goals. His half-back partner Lee Gaskell is flying, too.

Prop: Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos) - The veteran prop came off the bench to give Leeds a much-needed lift as they fought from behind to win at Salford.

Hooker: Adam O'Brien (Huddersfield Giants) - Fast becoming an integral part of this Huddersfield side, relishing the extra responsibility after Kruise Leeming's exit to Leeds and another 50 tackles in the win at Hull KR.

Prop: Suaia Matagi (Huddersfield Giants) - The Aucklander is in fine nick for early leaders Huddersfield, illustrated with an all-action display at Hull KR that included 30 tackles, 15 carries, 126m made and a try for good measure.

Second-row: Oli Holmes (Castleford Tigers) - Always industrious, marked his 200th game for Castleford with a try in the win over hometown Wakefield Trinity.

Second-row: Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity) - Got through loads of work in a beaten team, including 44 tackles. Always know what you're going to get with him.

Loose forward: Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) - Been unlucky to miss out on the Team of the Week so far but gets the nod for this time with involved display at Salford, topping 50 tackles again.