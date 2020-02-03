Yorkshire’s Super League Team of the Week - Hull KR, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants lead the way

Have your say

FOUR Yorkshire clubs are represented in our first YP Super League Team of the Week,

Hull KR, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants lead the way after they each picked up opening round wins.

Hull FC's Jake Connor thanks the fans after victory over Leeds. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Full-back: Adam Quinlan (Hull KR) – Came up with two try-saving tackles on Ryan Hampshire in the win over Wakefield and a lovely assist for Greg Minikin’s try.

Right wing: Ratu Naulago (Hull FC) – Was sensational at Headingley, scoring two tries, creating another with a stunning run and also coming up with some big defensive hits.

Centre: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR) – Impressive start for the former NRL star who made 10 tackle busts as Wakefield were put to the sword.

Centre: Josh Griffin (Hull FC) – Racked up almost 200m in the victory over Leeds, such a powerful runner out wide.

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall on the move against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Wing: Ben Crooks (Hull KR) – Scored four tries against Trinity to get his - and KR’s - season up and running from the off.

Stand-off: Jake Connor (Hull FC) – Controlled play brilliantly at Leeds, showed why he is currently seen as the main man for Lee Radford ahead of Albert Kelly.

Scrum-half: Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants) – Scored 16 points on his debut, the former Canberra Raiders player bagged a try and six goals against Catalans, created another and showed just why he is a ‘marquee’ signing.

Prop: Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers) – The Australian is now 33 but shows no signs of losing his edge, heavily involved leading from the front against Toronto.

Hooker: Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) – The hooker never looks ruffled; guided Castleford around the park perfectly against Toronto.

Prop: Matty English (Huddersfield Giants) – Never easy going to Perpignan but the young prop led from the front, making plenty of metres to help set his side up for a fine win.

Second-row: Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants) – The big Kiwi made a perfect start to his Huddersfield career by heading back to former club Catalans Dragons and helping blast them to pieces.

Second-row: Harvey Livett (Hull KR) – A really mature performance from the 23-year-old Warrington Wolves loanee, running great lines, getting through a tonne of work and adding a couple of try assists, too.

Loose forward: Andre Savelio (Hull FC) – Came off the bench to replace Gareth Ellis and caused havoc for Leeds with his powerful carries and offloading and also created two tries.