Yorkshire's Super League Team of the Week - Hull KR and Hull FC share honours

Hull FC's Manu Ma'u (SWPIX)

Full-back: Jake Connor (Hull FC)

Came up with some telling plays when it mattered most to unpick Castleford Tigers including one remarkable assist for Mahe Fonua that had coach Brett Hodgson purring.

Scored another try, too, after a 40/20 but still not enough to get him back in the England squad.

Winger: Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

What a way to mark your debut: a try with your first touch after just 45 seconds and with a truly stunning finish.

No one knew who Qareqare (pronounced Gary Gary) was in the world of Super League this time last week but they soon did after the schoolboy did what he did for Castleford Tigers. Such a feelgood story.

Centre: Mahe Fonua (Hull FC)

Hull FC's Jake Connor after his try at Castleford Tigers. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Given the nod ahead of Cameron Scott to replace the injured Josh Griffin and certainly repaid Brett Hodgson. Scored two tries and caused so much damage to Castleford’s right edge with his continued menace. Too big, too strong.

Centre: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR)

Another towering display from the Rovers captain; racked up 210m from his 20 carries against Salford Red Devils but also made an incredible dozen tackle busts and three clean breaks.

The Kiwi centre, who also scored a try in the 40-4 rout, was simply too hot to handle for one of the Super League strugglers as Rovers moved up to sixth and it is no surprise the 33-year-old is on the verge of signing a new deal.

Castleford Tigers debutant Jason Qareqare celebrates his dream debut try. (JONATHAN GAWTHORPE)

Winger: Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Almost identical figures to his centre partner with 218m from 20 carries, it is hard to think of a more in-form winger in Super League.

Added his 12th try of the season against Leigh but still not enough to earn a recall to Shaun Wane’s England squad. Just pips Hull’s two-try Adam Swift.

Stand-off: Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall, right, and Matt Parcell after the emphatic win over Salford Red Devils. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Not an easy afternoon for the Trinity captain at Warrington Wolves as his side’s three-game winning run came to an end with a 38-18 loss.

However, the Australian came up with a couple of try assists and did his utmost to keep his side battling away.

Scrum-half: Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)

Another couple of try assists for one of the leading contenders for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel; Abdull continues to impress in Tony Smith’s side and shows increasing maturity.

Prop: David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

Got through plenty of work for Chris Chester’s side in defeat at Warrington, making 33 tackles as well as 110m with the ball. Kept going in a losing cause.

Hooker: Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

A driving force, as always, for Hull KR as they delivered that emphatic win against Salford. At the heart of so much of their best work, such a livewire and so hard for defences to contain when he is sniping off quick play-the-balls

Prop: Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Continues to serve Hull well, especially in the continued absence of Scott Taylor, and sets such a lead with Chris Satae. Sixteen carries for 158m, tore through Castleford’s middle at times and also made 23 tackles.

Second-row: Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)

Hull’s top metremaker with 158 in another highly-involved display from the Tongan Terminator against Castleford, he also made 25 tackles as the visitors’ pack got on top at Wheldon Road. Solid.

Second-row: Kane Linnett (Hull KR)

Another player who is having a fine season for Rovers, the Australian produced some good numbers once more on their potent left edge.

Consistently good for Tony Smith’s side although Jay Pitts deserves a mention for his team-best 47 tackles against Warrington.

Loose forward: Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Continued his excellent form this season and looks just as comfortable in the middle or out wide. He made some excellent carries in the