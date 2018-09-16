Accurate Dolly puts boot in with eight penalties as Titans get off the mark

Have your say

Rotherham Titans secured their first win of the season with a 29-12 victory at home to Rosslyn Park.

The away side took an early lead with Hugo Ellis crashing over after two minutes and Greg Lound scoring the conversion.

Alex Dolly was instrumental for Rotherham Titans with the boot.

Rotherham hit back with a try from winger Henry Roberts, before full-back Alex Dolly went on to dominate proceedings, kicking three penalties to put the Titans 14-7 ahead.

Rosslyn Park hit back with a try on 51 minutes, but Dolly kicked Rotherham to victory with five second-half penalties.

Hull Ionians notched a third consecutive victory in National Two (North) with a 34-12 home win over Peterborough Lions.

Tries from winger Sam Wilson, scrum-half Isaac Green and centre James Tincknell helped Ionians to a 19-0 lead before the Lions hit back.

The hosts held firm and went on to win with Ben Bell and Seremaia Turagabeci adding second-half tries and Sam Crane adding a drop goal and conversion.

Sheffield Tigers secured a 41-22 win at South Leicester.

Centre Jamie Broadley gave Tigers an early lead with a try converted by Mark Ireland, and flanker William Wallace, wingers Dominic O’Connor and Henri Packard also scored in the first half as Tigers opened a 24-10 lead.

No 8 Frank Wragg added a fifth try early in the second half, and Packard scored his second with five minutes remaining.

Trailing by 16 points with 10 minutes left, Huddersfield staged a comeback to win 28-27 over visitors Preston Grasshoppers.

Grasshoppers were 22-6 ahead with 44 minutes gone. Joseph Green’s try on the hour-mark gave Huddersfield some hope, but when the Lancashire side added another try, all looked lost.

But winger Kian Stewart scored twice and centre Mark Pease crashed over to edge Huddersfield to victory.

Wharfedale lost 33-24 at Hinckley after conceding a late interception try and penalty.

Tries from Rhys Lovegrove, Rain Hamilton and Will Bell, plus conversions and a penalty from Tom Mann, had put Wharfedale into a one-point lead. But Hinckley’s late score and a penalty saw them win and leave the Yorkshire side pointless.

Otley were beaten 40-10 by hosts Sedgley Park.

Harrogate produced a dominant display at Rossendale, winning the North Premier game 31-13.

Inside centre Luke Edwards starred for the visitors with four tries, and outside centre Nathan Wyman kicked three conversions. Flanker James Dyson had got Harrogate off the mark with an early try.

A strong second-half from Hull saw them edge to a 26-24 win over hosts Blaydon.

Harvey Harding opened the scoring for Hull after five minutes before Michael Jobling doubled the lead.

Blaydon hit back with two tries, but winger Michael Adlard and centre Alex Heard crashed over for Hull.

Sandal were edged out 33-32 by hosts Billingham and had to be content with two bonus points with their tries coming from second-row Austen Thompson, centre Danny Grainger, and wingers David Martin and Simon Frewin.

Elsewhere, in-form Ilkley ran in six tries on their way to a 43-5 win over Kirkby Lonsdale.

York maintained their unbeaten start in North One East with a 36-19 win at Morley, while Huddersfield YMCA ran in five tries on their way to a 36-29 win at Bradford and Bingley.

Pocklington were 23-19 winners at Consett, while Bridlington scraped a 21-20 win over Driffield.

Scarborough ran in four tries on their way to a 26-3 win over Cleckheaton.