Yorkshire Carnegie staged a remarkable comeback to snatch victory at Bedford having trailed 27-7 shortly after the break. Their indiscipline appeared to have cost them when Bedford scored three tries while Carnegie were down to 14 men until a fierce fightback by Chris Stirling’s Carnegie.

Jacob Fields was driven over for Bedford’s first try but after falling 10-0 down, Carnegie’s forwards earned a penalty try.However, while Carnegie had Myles Thoroughgood in the sin-bin, Bedford scored two tries to stretch their advantage to 20-7.

Shortly after the restart, with Joe Buckle now in the sin-bin for Carnegie, Bedford scored a fourth try to clinch the try bonus.

Chris Elder weaved his way through to reduce the arreas before Elijah Niko cut the deficit further.

A bonus-point clinching fourth try from Carnegie’s Pete Lucock on 66 minutes cut Bedford’s lead to just 30-28 and prompted a flurry of late scores.

The Blues scored twice more with a try from Kiri Kiri for Carnegie sandwiched in between.

Trailing by nine points going into the final minutes, Jade Te Rure kicked a penalty and then held his nerve with the final play of the game to convert Daniel Temm’s dramatic score.