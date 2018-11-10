Blackburn Rovers 1 Rotherham United 1: Dack denies Millers victory

Bradley Dack's late goal gave Blackburn a 1-1 draw with Rotherham in a game that they should have won at Ewood Park.

The visitors looked on course for their first Sky Bet Championship away win since April 2016 when Michael Smith's header gave them a 75th-minute lead - their only shot on target.

But Dack's 10th of the season salvaged a point that would have been so much more were it not for a stellar goalkeeping performance by Marek Rodak.

The Fulham loanee made a string of fine saves, including two one-on-ones to deny Dack and Amari'i Bell.

The hosts also struck the woodwork but could not find a winner, as they stretched their home record to just one defeat in nine.

Rovers welcomed back David Raya in goal, but were without the injured Derrick Williams and suspended Corry Evans. Jack Rodwell and Kasey Palmer deputised.

For Rotherham, Richard Wood replaced the suspended Will Vaulks - one of three changes.

Rovers carved out the first clear-cut chance when Adam Armstrong's incisive pass released Bell on the left, but one-on-one with Rodak, the keeper stood firm to repel the effort.

The Millers should have been in front midway through the half when a corner was headed across goal by Smith to Joe Mattock, free as a bird six yards out, but he inexplicably headed over.

Armstrong almost made them pay 10 minutes before the break after nutmegging a defender before racing into the area but his rasping drive clattered the crossbar.

Immediately after the restart, Armstrong and Dack combined to give Danny Graham a clear sight of goal but his weak effort was easily saved, and Rodak parried away an Elliott Bennett piledriver.

A frantic spell saw Smith's shot hacked away, Graham's header cleared off the line at the other end by Wood, and Rodak palm away a Darragh Lenihan cross-cum-shot.

Rodak was once again Rotherham's saviour in the 65th minute as Dack collected the loose ball in the box and evaded two challenges but again, the Slovak frustrated the hosts.

That profligacy was punished 15 minutes from time when Ryan Williams' deep cross was met at the back post by Smith, who outmuscled the Blackburn defence to head across Raya and into the bottom corner for his third goal this season.

Rovers threw everything at it to equalise, with Rodak palming away an Armstrong shot.

But they did not have to wait long as the goal came in the 81st minute when substitute Ben Brereton latched onto a deflected cross and found Dack, who rifled in from inside the six-yard box.

Try as they might though, Rovers could not fashion a winner.