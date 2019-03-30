Championship – Borrowed Ryan Burrows set for Doncaster Knights debut as Carnegie host Coventry

FORMER Yorkshire Carnegie captain Ryan Burrows is set to make his debut for Doncaster Knights today.

The impressive No 8 recently joined on loan from Premiership side Newcastle Falcons until the end of the season.

Burrows, who has agreed a three-year deal with Championship rivals Coventry starting next term, is on the bench for Clive Griffiths’s side as they host London Scottish.

Cameron Cowell, Dougie Flockhart, Sam Olver and Tom James all return to the starting line-up, while another new signing Jack Roberts, the centre who arrives early from Cardiff, is also in line for his bow.

Veteran Matt Challinor and Mike Mayhew come back on the bench but Rory Pitman (shoulder) and wingers Curtis Wilson and Tyson Lewis also miss out after suffering injuries in the loss at leaders London Irish.

Doncaster sit ninth but only above Scottish on points difference and are seeking a victory to pull further clear of the battle at the bottom.

In-form Carnegie, meanwhile, are looking to continue amassing maximum hauls when they host Coventry tomorrow.

Chris Stirling’s side have garnered bonus point wins in each of their last three outings, a trend they bid to maintain at Emerald Headingley.

It is not surprising that he only makes minimal changes to the side that won 42-20 at London Scottish last week, a success that followed a brilliant win over leaders London Irish and a further triumph at Bedford Blues.

Carnegie – who held their shareholders meeting yesterday as they continue to try and ascertain a playing budget for 2019/20 – lost at Coventry in October but that defeat came before the squad-strengthening.

Elijah Niko returns, Myles Thoroughgood reverting to the bench, while up front Craig Mitchell starts.

Andrew Foster drops to the replacements while Josh Bainbridge finds his way back in the starting XV at blindside flanker.

Captain Richard Mayhew moves from the back-row to lock in place of Matt Smith, who starts on the bench.