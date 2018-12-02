Cinderford Dunne for, as Harry’s brace sets up Titans’ victory

Two tries from centre Harry Dunne helped Rotherham Titans secure a 20-3 victory over Cinderford and boost their National One promotion hopes.

After scrum-half Alex Dolly had narrowly missed an early penalty, the Titans drew first blood with Dunne racing in after 15 minutes, Dolly converting.

Cinderford hit back with a penalty on 23 minutes, and that was the way it remained until the second half in a closely-fought first 40 minutes.

Dolly kicked a penalty on 50 minutes after again missing an earlier effort, and he then converted Dunne’s second try on 57 minutes before a 63rd minute penalty completed the scoring.

Leaders Hull Ionians lost ground in National 2 North when they were beaten 29-7 by mid-table Preston Grasshoppers.

Ionians had previously only lost once in the opening weeks of the season, putting together an impressive run of form to see them go nine points clear.

Their hoped of maintaining that gap were dashed in the first half as Preston crossed the line four times before the break. Only flanker James Sanderson scored a try for Ionians, with Lewis Minikin converting his 17th minute effort.

Ionians weren’t helped by their fellow Yorkshireman, as Huddersfield blew a 12-7 first half lead to fall 21-15 to second-placed Chester who will now be hot on the heel of the Ionians.

Otley were the in-form Yorkshire team in the division this weekend, with a five-try triumph over Stourbridge.

Hosts Otley raced into a 26-0 lead thanks to four tries; two from full-back Cameron Burnhill along with centre Stephen Nolson and scrum-half Joe Rowntree’s efforts.

The visiting team replied with two of their own shortly after the break but another try for Otley, this time from winger Paul Petchey, sealed the game with the reliable boot of Ben Smith adding the extras in the 36-12 win.

Wharfedale had appeared to have salvaged a draw with a 79th-minute try but were stunned only seconds later after conceding a 40-metre penalty which Fylde converted giving them a 20-17 win.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Tigers never had a lead and were subsequently beaten by Tynedale 17-11.

Winger Henri Packard scored Tigers’ try, while winger Robert Davidson kicked two penalties for the Yorkshire side.

Hull remain top of the North Premier division thanks to a 31-3 victory at Sandal which ensures they remain four points clear of second placed Billingham.

Harrogate moved up to fifth with a 19-7 win at home against Lymm.

Winger Charley Purkiss-Mcendoo gave the home side the lead in the 11th minute when he crashed over the first try of the game which was converted by Cail Cookland. The score was soon 14-0 when prop Connor Ward scored the second try of the game which was also converted by Cookland.

Winger Harry Barnard then crashed over in the 43rd minute and after another conversion the score was 19-0. A late rally from the away side saw them score a try of their own but Harrogate held out to secure the four points and move up to fifth in the table.

Elsewhere, Ilkley secured their sixth victory of the season with a 36-18 win at Wilmslow, scoring five tries on the way to secure a maximum five-point haul.

Huddersfield YMCA moved top of the North One East table as they secured their ninth victory of the season in their 39-13 toppling of Consett.

Scarborough dropped to second place as they played out a 23-23 draw at Percy Park.

York remain third as they sealed a 25-17 victory at Bridlington. Bradford and Bingley were also winners away from home – they scored five tries in a 29-12 win at Malton and Norton.