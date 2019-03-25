Doncaster inundated in search for Knights’ new coach

DONCASTER Knights executive chairman Tony De Mulder has been highly impressed with the quality of applicants for the club’s head coach role.

Former England and British Lions defence coach Mike Ford is understood to be one of those in the frame for the appointment at Castle Park in 2019-20.

Doncaster have advertised for somebody to work under director of rugby Clive Griffiths next season with a view to eventually taking over from the experienced Welshman at the Championship club.

De Mulder would not confirm who was in the running, but said: “We have had a hell of a lot of good applicants and we’re making a shortlist at the moment.

“We’ll start interviewing next week and we’re looking for someone who is not going to just use us as a stepping stone.

“We want someone who wants to settle down here and be our long-term guy.

“It could still be one of our current assistants; Paul Cooke and Glen Kenworthy have both applied.

“We have a lot to work through and I’m not surprised there’s been such interest in the role.”

Griffiths, 64, has been at the helm for his second spell since 2012.

Another former England defence coach – Phil Larder – came out of retirement earlier this season to assist him, but he will finish at Doncaster at the end of this season.

De Mulder added: “The idea is for the new coach to come in, but Clive to take an overall view of the club.

“There is an awful lot going on here in the rugby side of things.

“We’re looking at setting up a Women’s Premier side, our Academy continues to build and we have a great link with Doncaster College now so there’s lots to contend with and that’s a big job.

“That’s why we want a head coach in as well.”

Newcastle lock Calum Green will appear before a disciplinary panel accused of biting Sale’s Rob Webber.

The alleged incident occurred during the first half of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match at St James’ Park, which the Falcons won 22-17. Green, 28, faces a hearing tomorrow.