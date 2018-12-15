Doncaster Knights 14 Nottingham 19: "I wouldn't blame them if they got a new DofR after that" - Griffiths

FURIOUS Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths admitted he wouldn’t have any complaints if he was sacked in the morning after an “unacceptable” display led to his side’s Championship Cup exit.

It should not come to that; admittedly, this was bad but not enough to warrant the South Yorkshire club dismissing the best coach in their history.

Doncaster knew avoiding defeat against a side with just one Cup win previously would be enough to secure third place in their pool and a place in the quarter-finals.

However, following an error-strewn display, they lost 19-14 and - though finishing level with Nottingham on 12 points and boasting a superior points difference - missed out on qualification having scored fewer points.

Of more importance, though, is their league position where they are perilously close to the relegation zone with their next game being at home to bottom-placed Yorkshire Carnegie.

This was a fourth successive loss just when Griffiths expected a positive response.

“I’m gutted,” he said.

“I’m accountable. I’m accountable. Even though it’s a recurring theme I am accountable.

“We’ll see what happens from here. Simple as that. It’s out of my hands.

“That’s four losses on the bounce against not a full strength Nottingham team.

“From the first kick-off we kick it out on the full, to the last scrum where we get thumped and the last line-out where we can’t catch and drive over to get a draw or a win, it’s not acceptable. That’s all aspects of the game.

“It’s no good saying that’s Kendo’s (forwards coach Glen Kenworthy) bit. I’m the director of rugby, I’m accountable so I’ll see if I am accountable.

“It’s not good enough. I know it’s not good enough. And if I’m the guy that is the sacrificial lamb then that’s fine as long as the club stays up as, what we are at the moment: in a relegation fight.”

Griffiths, who has been in charge in his second spell at the club since 2012, said there had been no indication from the board before kick-off that his future was under threat.

“But it’s my pride looking at that,” added the 64-year-old.

“After what we said during the week, there was no reaction. There was no answers.

“To kick the ball out of the full is inexcusable. I didn’t do it but I’m the director of rugby and I picked him.

“Then to get beaten at the scrum by a simple ‘eight-nine’ play where they went through, I didn’t miss that but I picked him.

“They then missed the tackle to score the try and go 7-0 up and grown a leg. I didn’t miss it but I picked that player. So I am accountable.

“We trained superbly this week and then went out and looked like we'd never seen a rugby ball.

“I wouldn’t blame the powers-that-be if they brought a new director of rugby in tomorrow on that evidence. I wouldn’t. The players have just put their hands up in there but it stops at my **** desk boys.”

Full-back Cam Cowell sailed the kick-off dead and then captain Michael Hills was beaten by Nottingham No8 Josh Poullett at the scrum before scrum-half Murray McConnell sniped over for a converted try inside two minutes.

Doncaster responded and had the ascendancy in the scrum, forcing a penalty try.

But then their discipline waned and they were down to 13 men at one point with forwards Rory Pitman and Hills sin-binned.

Nottingham added just one more try in that period but, causing all sorts of problems with their line-out drive, added a third in injury-time to go in 19-7 up.

Doncaster were under pressure for most of the second period but in the 63rd minute - with their first foray of the half into the Nottingham 22 - Joe Sproston bundled over to get them in touching distance.

However, they got their line-out wrong yet again late on and ended up being held up over the line.

Still, they had a 5m scrum to rectify it but when in a glorious position to snatch at least a draw late on, they conceded a penalty as Nottingham repelled them.