Doncaster Knights boss in hospital after suspected heart attack

DONCASTER KNIGHTS director of rugby Clive Griffiths is in hospital recovering from a suspected heart attack.

The 64-year-old, who has proved so influential in turning the South Yorkshire club into one of the Championship’s best outfits, is expected to make a full recovery.

A club statement read: “Doncaster RFC (Doncaster Knights) can now confirm that Director of Rugby, Clive Griffiths suffered a suspected heart attack whilst out jogging on Friday evening.

“Clive is currently undergoing tests in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are sure that everyone concerned with Doncaster Knights, Phoenix and the wider club will want to join us in sending our very best wishes to Clive.”

Doncaster picked up their first win of the season with a 28-17 victory over Hartpury on Saturday.

With forwards coach Glen Kenworthy and backs and skills coach Paul Cooke on board, the Knights have plenty of experience to start preparing for Saturday’s trip to Richmond.