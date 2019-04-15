Doncaster Knights cause own downfall in ‘horrible’ game with Yorkshire Carnegie

DONCASTER Knights head coach Glen Kenworthy labelled their 21-12 loss to Yorkshire Carnegie as a “horrible” game.

They have now lost all four fixtures with their derby rivals this term but yesterday’s was a particularly poor spectacle.

“It was scrappy,” admitted Kenworthy, whose side have slipped to ninth with two Championship games remaining.

“It was a horrible match. We had some opportunities there at the end to get something out of the game.

“But we committed just too many errors in opposition red zone.

“It’s one of the few local derbies and you should be up for it but I thought the game as a whole was a bit of an anti-climax if I’m honest.

Yorkshire Carnegie's Carnegie Dan Temm tackled by Knights' Josh Tyrell. (Picture:Tony Johnson)

“We’re just spilling too many opportunities in the wrong areas and then on the flip side of that giving teams too many opportunities due to poor discipline.

“That was especially so in that first half when ‘Leeds’ scored through two driving line-outs.

“We defended all right other than that.

“The endeavour of the boys is good; they play for the full 80 minutes and give their all but just have to be smarter at times.”

Doncaster lost No 8 Josh Tyrell to a shoulder injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

They host Coventry, just behind them in tenth but only due to an inferior points difference, on Saturday and finish off when Cornish Pirates arrive at Castle Park a week later.

“We’ve got two home games left and hopefully we can finish with a bang-bang and give the home fans something to cheer about,” said Kenworthy.

He hopes to see Welsh No 8 Rory Pitman fit enough to return against Coventry but fellow back-row Ollie Stedman is out for the remaining games.