Doncaster Knights v Hartpury College: Knights bolster ranks with signing of hooker James Malcolm

DONCASTER KNIGHTS have completed a significant signing in time for today’s home game against Hartpury with the capture of promising Scottish hooker James Malcolm from Glasgow Warriors.

He has made 12 appearances for Scotland Under-20s and was also called up to the senior squad for this year’s Six Nations.

Malcolm, 23, comes straight into Clive Griffiths’s squad, taking his place on the bench at Castle Park this afternoon after completing a season-long loan deal.

The player can be called back by his parent club but is looking forward to making an impact in South Yorkshire.

Doncaster’s Championship campaign started with a 31-24 defeat at Cornish Pirates on Sunday, something they are hoping to quickly put to bed today.

However, Hartpury – in their second season after promotion – began well last week with a 16-5 success over county rivals Yorkshire Carnegie.

Despite the defeat Griffiths was pleased with his team’s effors against the Pirates, believing them to be unlucky not to have come away with more from the game.

“There were a lot of positives to take from last week and I’m content with the fact that we gave it a good go down there,” said Griffiths. “We scored three tries but, with some different decisions, we could have had four more.

“Hartpury picked up a good win against Carnegie, so they’ll have plenty of enthusiasm and good organisation and a gameplan that they can vary from kicking to passing.

“We’ll have to cover every base and make sure that we are on our game too. We’ve got to build on the good things that happended for us down at the Pirates.”

Yorkshire Carnegie's Chris Stirling

Carnegie, meanwhile, also undertake their first home game when Richmond arrive at Emerald Headingley tomorrow, with director of rugby Chris Stirling insisting there will be no panic despite that disappointing opening defeat.

READ MORE - Patience required during Carnegie transition period