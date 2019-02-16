Doncaster Knights v Nottingham: Jarvis hoping for a lengthy run in team

FIT-AGAIN Paul Jarvis returns for Doncaster Knights today looking to kick-start his season.

The winger has not played since straining a hamstring in the loss against Yorkshire Carnegie on December 29 having already missed much of the early part of the campaign due to a separate injury.

But he is recalled for the visit of Nottingham as Doncaster look to quickly get up and running again following last week’s loss at Ealing Trailfinders.

That was their first defeat of 2019 having won their opening three games of the year.

Jarvis, 30, said: “It’s good to be back. It was an awkward niggly injury especially after recovering from the previous one as well.

“It’s been going well for the boys and we’d got on a nice little run after a bit of a low before that.

“We played some teams around us and got those wins before Ealing and now we want to start again with Nottingham coming here.

“We know what to expect from them as we’ve played them three times already this season.

“We know what they’re going to bring but it’s more about what we do.”

Nottingham prospered 20-15 in the reverse league fixture in September and, although Doncaster gained revenge with an away win in the Championship Cup, they then fell 19-14 at home to be knocked out of the competition.

The visitors, however, are currently out of sorts, arriving at Castle Park on a four-game losing run.

Samoa scrum-half Dwayne Polataivao could debut off the bench for Doncaster, who also see Tom Hicks return from injury plus Sam Olver, Colin Quigley and Steve McColl recalled to the starting XV.