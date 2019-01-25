Doncaster Knights v Richmond: ‘Evergreen’ Quigley handed player-coach role at Doncaster Knights

VETERAN prop Colin Quigley will play on again for Doncaster Knights next term and also take up a coaching role at Castle Park.

It is no surprise Clive Griffiths has given the 37-year-old another season considering the former Rotherham Titans tighthead remains one of the best scrummagers in the Championship.

Quigley has been a stalwart for the South Yorkshire club ever since joining in 2014 and Griffiths – whose side host Richmond this afternoon – said: “Quigs is going to be expanding his role in terms of the coaching of the scrum.

“He will be in a player-coach role and assisting Kendo (Glen Kenworthy). He is still ever-green and as we have seen he is an anchor of the scrum; in the modern game it is vital you have a rock-solid and experienced tighthead.”

The former Scotland Under 21s front-row added: “I love the club.

“It’ll be my sixth year and Clive has given me a bit more responsibility letting me do the scrums. That’s another factor; trying to get the old coaching hat on.

“But I still want to be pulling on the boots; I love playing on a Saturday. You’re a long time retired and I think I can still play.”

Doncaster aim for their third straight win today as they seek to continue their climb up the Championship table.

They must do so, without centre Will Owen who fractured a hand against Hartpury last week.

Lloyd Hayes replaces him but Knights see full-back Steve McColl and lock Matt Challinor return from their own injuries.

Meanwhile, winger Curtis Wilson, 26, has joined Leicester Tigers on loan and is on the bench for their Premiership Rugby Cup tie against Northampton Saints.