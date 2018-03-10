Ealing Trailfinders v Rotherham Titans: Rouse looks for Titans to cause an upset

ROTHERHAM TITANS’ head coach Nic Rouse is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team at second-placed Ealing Trailfinders today.

While still smarting from being defeated with the last kick of the match last time out against Bedford Blues, the South Yorkshire club continued their turnaround in form since the start of this year.

Three times Rotherham have faced Ealing this season; three times they have come off second best, but Rouse believes his team will have opportunities to maybe spring a surprise down at Vallis Way later today.

“We know quite a bit about Ealing having played them three times already this season, so we know they’re a great side,” said Rouse. “They pushed Bristol all the way recently and we’re under no illusions about what we have to face when we go down there.

“It’s important that we put them under pressure at the set piece

“However, I feel we are improving and getting better and I believe there are opportunities to attack them, as you find with most sides.

Rotherham Titans' Ben Foley. Picture: Chris Etchells

“If we go there in the right frame of mind with the intension of taking them on, I think we can make it really hard for them.”

Rotherham have made four changes to the starting line-up that lost to Bedford, three of which come in the back line.

Caolan Ryan moves from full-back to fly-half as Lee Millar drops to the bench, allowing Ben Foley to fill the No 15 shirt. Jake Henry comes in on the wing for Will Thomas and Joe Barker returns from injury and will play at centre.

In the pack, Adam Peters moves from the back row into the second row, with Dan Grange getting the nod at blindside.