Flockhart planning to carry on his dual role with Doncaster Knights

VETERAN Doncaster Knights winger Dougie Flockhart has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet – even with two jobs on the go at Castle Park.

The prolific Scotsman scored a hat-trick of tries as the South Yorkshire club beat Richmond for a third successive Championship win on Saturday.

Flockhart turns 35 in November, but hopes to carry on into 2020 while continuing in his other position as Doncaster’s strength and conditioning coach.

The player, who has broken both the club’s appearance and points records, said: “I’m not signed up for next season yet.

“My contract is up at the end of this one, but the club are pretty keen for me to stay. I love it here and am keen to carry on again.

“It was good to get over for three tries versus Richmond. It’s been a while since my last hat-trick, but everything seemed to bounce for me and it was a great win.”

Flockhart started the strength and conditioning role in 2012.

“It can be difficult combining the two and I’ve pretty much been on my own at times,” he admitted. “It’s hard at times to flick between them when I’m in with the coaches then straight over to being a player.

“But I’m experienced at it now; straight after Saturday’s game I was on with the non-22 players doing fitness. On Friday before the team run I was doing fitness with those who weren’t playing.

“It can be a lot of work, but I’m managing it and I enjoy the role.”

He has made the most of his chance recently after injuries to Curtis Wilson and Paul Jarvis.

Flockhart said: “There’s lots of competition on the wing here – there always has been – so you do need to perform every time.”