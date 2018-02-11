Knights hit back to make it three wins on spin

Doncaster Knights made it three wins in a row with a come-from-behind victory over London Scottish at Castle Park.

Knights were staring defeat in the face as they trailed 17-6 on 50 minutes following a sprint over the tryline by Scottish player Isaac Miller.

Prior to that, all Doncaster had to show for their offensive efforts was a pair of Simon Humberstone penalties.

But they then came storming back, Tyson Lewis scoring an unconverted try before another strong carry from the winger set up Michael Hills to celebrate his new contract with the score.

Humberstone missed the conversion again, meaning Knights still trailed by a point until Lesley Klim stepped up and showed nerves of steel to kick the match-winning penalty in the closing stages.

Rotherham Titans’ mini-revival came to an end in disappointing fashion in south west London.

A long-time destined for relegation from the Championship, they had at least shown flickers of life in recent week by winning three successive games in the British and Irish Cup and claiming a belated first win in the league last time out.

But at Richmond, Nic Rouse’s battlers could not continue that momentum.

They traded penalties in the first half and only went into the break trailing 6-3 – Lee Miller with the Titans score – but Richmond exerted greater pressure in the second half and it eventually told and wing Jono Woodward scored the only try.