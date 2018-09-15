Knights in safe hands under coaching duo

SKILLS and backs coach Paul Cooke says he is just looking to keep the “ship steady” while Doncaster Knights’ director of rugby Clive Griffiths recovers from heart surgery.

Doncaster head to Richmond this afternoon seeking to add a second Championship win after picking up their first against Hartpury last Saturday.

Griffiths missed that game after suffering a heart attack the night before, and Cooke and head coach Glen Kenworthy have taken up the reins.

“Clive’s on the road to recovery and that’s the main thing,” said Cooke. “Hopefully it won’t be too long before he’s back, but he needs to take as long as he needs really.

“Me and Glen are both on the same page. Nobody’s in charge and we’re both working hard to keep the ship steady.

“We’re both enjoying it. I’ve had a little bit more of an input and we’re just trying to not undo the good work Clive has done over the last four or five years.

“The players are aware of the standards Clive’s set and the need to still maintain them so we’re just doing our best to keep it steady.”

The coaching duo have made a number of changes, particularly in the backs where full-back Paul Jarvis and winger Curtis Wilson return from hamstring injuries.

Josh Tyrell gets his first start of the season at No 8 and Cooke said: “There’s certain players that will suit this game – the way we want to play, the way we see Richmond are set up – and we feel that one or two players might be better suited than last week.

“There’s some players who did play well against Hartpury who have been either left our or dropped to the bench.

“They’re disappointed and I’d be upset if they weren’t.”