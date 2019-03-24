London Scottish 20 Yorkshire Carnegie 42 - Convincing Carnegie cruise past the Exiles

Yorkshire Carnegie came out resounding winners following a solid display at mid-table London Scottish.

Within a minute of the game, Yorkshire were down to 14 men as Fa’atiga Lemalu was sin binned for a high tackle, and the hosts capitalised for an early three-point lead.

The Exiles would not regain the lead again as Carnegie came back into the game through a solid up-front performance.

Yorkshire scored their first of six tries within 10 minutes, as they won a lineout close to the London Scottish tryline and caught and drove over, Joe Buckle coming up with the ball.

The second try of the afternoon was a carbon copy of the first, this time Antonio Kiri Kiri came up with the ball from the catch and drive.

The third came in similar fashion as Fa’atiga Lemalu crashed over from short, redeeming himself of his early sin binning.

Chris Elder was on the scoresheet for carnegie at London Scottish.

The first half continued with Yorkshire in the ascendency, as they stretched the ball wide time and time again to break the line.

On 35 minutes, they were awarded the bonus-point try as full-back Chris Elder beat three defenders to score under the posts.

The second half carried on where the first left off, with the visitors firmly in control.

It took Yorkshire 14 second-half minutes to score their fifth and all but seal the win, as captain Richard Mayhew burrowed in from short to capitalise on some lapse defence from the Exiles.

Scottish, though, soon had their first of the day, as they took a free kick quickly from a scrum, and shipped wide to find centre Tom Griffiths, who scored under the posts, with the conversion being added by fly-half Rory Jennings.

Just as the hosts could sniff a bonus point, Carnegie took it out of their reach as a well-timed cross-field kick from Te Rure was dropped by the Scottish winger and was picked up by Andy Forsyth, who beat the full-back on the outside for Carnegie’s sixth.

Fly-half Jade Te Rure kicked for goal and was perfect on all six conversions throughout the afternoon.

Scottish ended well but two tries in the final 10 minutes from Vukasinovic and Bright came too late, even despite a late sin bin for Chris Elder.

Carnegie came away with a deserved five points to lift them up to seventh in the Championship table.