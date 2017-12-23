Mayhew’s good vibes at resurgent Carnegie

IMPROVING Yorkshire Carnegie have been going quietly about their business and a continuation of recent form could see them break into Championship promotion contention in the new year.

Yorkshire will take a four-game winning run into today’s visit of Nottingham who sit in fourth place, ahead of the Headingley side on points difference

Championship victories at Jersey and home to Rotherham were followed by back-to-back British and Irish Cup successes against Dragons Premiership Select and according to captain Richard Mayhew, confidence is rising week by week.

“Winning is a habit,” Mayhew observed.

“You get on a roll and it is massively important to keep winning, keeping the vibe good and morale high.

“We have worked pretty hard the last few weeks; we’ve had a few changes, but the young lads who’ve come in have done a good job and we’ve got two wins.”

The next two fixtures are crucial for Yorkshire, who visit seventh-placed Doncaster Knights on Friday. Mayhew added: “We’ve got two Championship games and then the break and if we win those two we will probably be pushing close to third place.

“Nottingham are a pretty good team and they are playing well, but we managed to beat them last time and it is exciting, especially being at home.

“They have got a good forward pack and they like to throw the ball around.

“They are not scared of having a go and last time they caused us a few problems early doors.

“We sorted things out and had a good win, but it will be a big challenge.”