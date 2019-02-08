Nottingham 15 Yorkshire Carnegie 33: Measured second-half sees Carnegie climb away from trouble

Yorkshire Carnegie got back to winning ways with a five-try performance at Nottingham last night.

Their mini-revival which had seen them win three successive Championship games and climb away from relegation trouble had stalled last time out when they lost at home to promotion-chasing Ealing Trailfinders.

But despite going behind to an early penalty at Lady Bay Stadium, they always looked the stronger of the two teams at Nottingham once Jade Te Rure forced his way over. Joe Buckle then crashed over from the back of a maul, Mike Umaga landing his second successive conversion.

Tim Cardell pulled Nottingham to within four points with a converted try on 26 minutes and the hosts briefly led shortly after the break through David William’s 70m breakaway try.

The one-point deficit lasted just five minutes.

First Harry Davey strolled in on the wing and then on 68 minutes Carnegie captain Richard Mayhew led from the front with a try that clinched Carnegie the bonus point.

Another strong maul created a fifth and final try for Carnegie in the final two minutes whenGeorge Watkins crashed over.

The victory saw Carnegie close the gap on ninth-placed London Scottish to three points and lifted them 14 points clear of bottom-placed Hartpury in the one relegation spot.