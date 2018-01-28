Nottingham 6 Doncaster Knights 27: Impressive pack points way to Knights’ win

Have your say

DONCASTER KNIGHTS’ forwards led the way scoring all four tries in an impressive Championship win at Nottingham.

Clive Griffiths’s side carried on from where they left off in Dublin when they produced a brilliant British & Irish Cup win against Leinster A.

Doncaster’s pack dominance was clear to see from the off yesterday as, with fine set-piece work, they eased into a 12-0 lead in as many minutes.

Prop Colin Quigly and lock Matt Challinor – with his second try in successive weeks – profitted, Simon Humberstone converting the latter.

Nottingham responded with a Tiff Eden penalty in the 18th minute, but his side were left helpless when Doncaster set in a motion another classic catch-and-drive.

Flanker Jordan Coughlan illegally brought it to a halt so he was yellow carded and a penalty try was awarded.

Eden added a second penalty at the start of the second period, but the Knights’ defence went the entire 80 minutes without conceding a try.

After Humberstone added a penalty of his own, hooker Ben Hunter completed the dominant display with the bonus-point try from another driving maul in the 74th minute.

Doncaster move to within a point of fourth-placed Bedford Blues and next up they host London Scottish on February 10.