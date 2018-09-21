Pressure is off to face Ealing – Kenworthy

GIVEN what people expect from ambitious Ealing Trailfinders, Doncaster Knights head coach Glen Kenworthy says the pressure is already off his side as they prepare for today’s meeting.

Both clubs are looking for a third successive victory after starting their Championship campaigns brightly.

Doncaster have won twice since an opening day loss at Cornish Pirates and Ealing have done likewise since falling against promotion-favourites London Irish.

However, the visitors have been tipped for big things this season having finished second last time around and reaching the play-off final where they eventually fell against Bristol.

Knights won 28-17 at Richmond last week, following on from success over Hartpury, but needed two late tries to claw them back from a losing position. Kenworthy – who is in charge with Paul Cooke as director of rugby Clive Griffiths continues his recovery from a heart attack – said: “I think me and Cookie would like that second half performance in the first half.

“At half-time we tried to keep things positive and calm, looking forward we will pick a lot out of the game going into our match with Ealing.

“A lot of people will have written us off already against Ealing so in a way the pressure has gone off us. I think we can really enjoy this match at Castle Park.

“We’re looking forward to it and building on what we’ve done so far.”

Ealing responded to that Irish loss with victories over London Scottish and Carnegie.

Doncaster make just one change with hooker Ben Hunter missing out through injury, Dave Nelson returning to the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Griffiths is progressing well after his recent heart scare.

The Welshman visited a heart specialist in Leeds on Tuesday and a club statement read: “He received the news that there has been no damage to his heart, due to his fitness and general health.

“Clive is feeling more relaxed now and is expected to continue his full recovery.”