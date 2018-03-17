Rotherham hoping to learn from defeat, emotional day for Doncaster

TOP verus bottom might not hold as many fears for Rotherham Titans this afternoon.

Although they remain cut adrift at the foot of the Championship ahead of the visit from prolific leaders Bristol, they gained plenty of confidence from last week’s outing.

Nic Rouse’s side were only denied victory at second-placed Ealing Trailfinders by an 85th-minute penalty and scored some thrilling tries in the 37-35 defeat.

He said: “We’re still stinging from the Ealing defeat last week; going down there it was a game we believed we could win and I think we should have won.

“But I think we will learn from that game and we’ll be better for the experience this week.

“It’s been a tough season, but all credit to the lads. They are training really hard week on week and the mood in camp is incredibly positive. They’re really looking forward to the Bristol game. We know they are strong all over the park but we will go and attack them; we’re intending to take the opportunities we create and go and score some tries.”

It will be an emotional afternoon across South Yorkshire at Doncaster Knights, too, this afternoon when the club pays tribute to their prop Ian Williams who tragically died last month.

They host one of the player’s former clubs Richmond and see Cameron Cowell return to the side on dual-registration from Newcastle Falcons.

The former England Sevens man comes in after full-back Paul Jarvis suffered an injury in Doncaster’s last outing, a narrow defeat at Cornish Pirates.

In other changes, Andy Bulumakau switches inside in place of Les Klim to partner Mat Clark with fit-again Tyson Lewis returning to his usual role on the left wing.

Up front, hooker David Nelson comes in for Ben Hunter (knee) in the only change to their pack.