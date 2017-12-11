Rotherham Titans lurch from bad to worse as woeful league form creeps into the cup

Rotherham Titans’ depressing campaign, which will more than likely see this proud club relegated to National One at the end of the season, grew even more despondent as they conceded 40 points or more for the sixth time.

Ealing Trailfinders, second in the Championship and heading for the semi-finals again of the British and Irish Cup, won comfortably and, it has to be said, ultimately far too easily at Clifton Lane, by seven tries to one.

Titans player Charlie Maddison earned praise from Andy Key. (Picture: Chris Etchells)

The return game in this cup competition is on Saturday and no one would be surprised if another heavy defeat is suffered by Rotherham who have now endured 11 consecutive defeats in the Championship and two consecutive losses in the B and I Cup.

This unhappy sequence may be broken, but it would be a huge shock, in the South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham just before Christmas.

However, while Doncaster have their own problems – without a league win since the end of September – Rotherham’s defence can be so fragile that it is difficult to imagine the Titans upsetting the form book.

Having said that, Rotherham were highly competitive during the first half against Ealing, enjoyed plenty of ball and territory and opened the scoring after only four minutes as centre Drew Cheshire took advantage of pressure on the London club’s line.

But we slipped up because we didn’t control the ball in the second half as we’d done in the first and what we can’t do is to do silly off-loads in silly places. Andy Key

Rotherham then created three more scoring opportunities on 13, 26 and 29 minutes, but on each occasion they failed to break through, whereas Ealing, below their best, scored twice through full-back Luke Daniels and hooker Alun Walker.

Just before half-time, Rotherham’s pressure brought its just reward. Ealing were penalised, giving fly-half Lee Millar the opportunity to draw level at 10-10.

Having made Ealing look rather ordinary, Rotherham’s forwards were expected to produce another positive performance in the second half, but while the team’s endeavour and spirit cannot be criticised, they were subsequently outfought and outclassed.

Trailfinders replaced carelessness with a ruthless approach that set up five converted tries in only 26 minutes as Rotherham sunk rapidly.

Centre Lewis Jones scored twice on 41 and 67 minutes and in between second-row forward Harry Casson, scrum-half Grayson Hart and inside centre Lewis Robling also added to the destruction.

As Rotherham’s weakness in defence was once again exposed, Ealing’s goal-kicker Daniels had the straightforward task of putting over five conversions meaning that his team had compiled rapidly 35 points and none in reply.

The Titans did create the odd moment when their pressure should have delivered points, but while Ealing showed how to take opportunities, Rotherham blundered.

Just when the pack looked as if they would crash over, Portuguese scrum-half Francisco Vieira, setting up another raid, had his pass intercepted and when Rotherham were also penalised, the chance disappeared.

Despite yet another defeat, Rotherham coach Andy Key found some encouraging signs.

“I thought hooker Jonny Murphy was outstanding in all departments. He worked tirelessly in attack and defence and captain and flanker Charlie Maddison led from the front.

“But we slipped up because we didn’t control the ball in the second half as we’d done in the first and what we can’t do is to do silly off-loads in silly places.”