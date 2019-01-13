Rotherham Titans snatch victory as Graham clinches Otley derby win over Wharfedale

A last-minute try saw Rotherham Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as they beat Birmingham Moseley 21-20 in National One.

No 8 Sebastian Nagle-Taylor gave the home side the lead after just four minutes, and centre Ellis Abrahams added the conversion. But the Midlands side hit back to lead 12-7 with two tries from hooker Ryan Roach.

Around an hour into the contest the Titans hit back with scrum-half Connor Dever scoring and Abrahams adding the conversion, but Moseley responded almost immediately with a penalty, while Roach completed his hat-trick on 77 minutes to extend their lead to 20-14. However, flanker Zak Poole touched down on 80 minutes and Abrahams’ conversion edged Rotherham in front.

Hull Ionians also relied on a late try to secure a 31-27 win over Hinckley in National Two North.

The Yorkshire side took the lead in the first minute when centre Lewis Minkin crashed over before kicking the conversion himself. And Minkin scored another converted try to make it 14-0 to the home side.

Hinckley hit back with a 17th-minute try before centre William Hardy extended the lead again for the home side. Winger Sam Wilson added another for Ionians to leave the scored 26-10 shortly after half-time.

But two converted tries and a penalty in the following 20 minutes put Hinckley ahead, before replacement Adam Brown crashed over on 72 minutes to seal the win for Ionians.

Elsewhere, Otley defeated Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale 16-8 at Cross Green.

The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when fly-half Joe Rowntree scored a penalty before flanker Adam Malthouse extended the lead with a try in the 23rd.

Wharfedale hit back in the 40th minute with a penalty from fly-half Jack Blakeney-Edwards to leave the score 8-3 at half-time.

Hooker Joe Graham extended the lead for Otley when he crashed over, and Rowntree then added a penalty before Wharfedale hooker Dan Stockdale gave his side some hope but Otley held out.

Huddersfield ran out 37-19 winners at home against Macclesfield. Second row Nick Sharpe scored the opening try with Chris Johnson kicking two penalties. Sharpe crashed over for his second try before winger Kian Stewart added another. Lewis Bradley and Francis Entressengle sealed the victory.

Sheffield Tigers battled back from 19-0 down to lead 27-26 with ten minutes left, but Chester scored a late winner.

North Premier leaders Hull extended their advantage with a 50-0 battering of bottom club Wirral.

Harrogate lost 3-0 at Wirral to dent their promotion hopes, while Sandal were 27-10 winners at Rossendale.

Scarborough boosted their lead in North One East with a 13-12 win over Huddersfield YMCA, who drop to third. Bradford and Bingley are now fourth after losing 29-5 at home against Morpeth who move up to second.

Leaders Moortown beat second-placed Heath 27-15 in Yorkshire One to extend their lead to nine points.