Samoan Tyrell agrees deal with Knights

Doncaster Knights have signed Samoa back-row Josh Tyrell on a deal until the end of the season.

The forward, 27, has arrived in South Yorkshire having just helped Mitre Cup side North Harbour reach the Premiership semi-finals where they lost out to eventual champions Canterbury.

Tyrell’s form in that competition saw him called up to the Samoa squad for their November international tour and he scored on debut in the 44-38 defeat against Scotland.

He also played against England – this time in the second-row – and Doncaster director of rugby Clive Griffiths said. “We had been looking to add a fourth second-row to our squad for some time.

“Josh Tyrell is a player who is capable there and at six or eight. Along with Adam Batt we now have a full complement in the pack.

“Coincidentally, both have played at North Harbour and already know each other.

“Josh is a player of international standard who equipped himself very well in the autumn Tests; he will hopefully bring a huge amount of physicality to our play.”

Tyrell only trained with his new team-mates for the first time yesterday so he is not included in today’s squad to face visiting Bristol in the British & Irish Cup.

However, fellow new recruit Lesley Klim, the Namibia winger, makes his debut at centre in place of Will Owen (knee) while full-back Paul Jarvis and hooker Ben Hunter return to the side.

Lock Tom Hicks is back in action for the first time since November while Ian Williams is on the bench after recovering from a calf injury suffered in October.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Carnegie head coach James Lowes has named a strong side for their B&I Cup game at London Scottish today.

Ex-Hull Ionians fly-half Callum Irvine is back after suffering an injury at the same ground – but against Richmond – almost four months ago.