Sheffield teenager Wolstenholme, 19, set for Yorkshire Carnegie start

TEENAGE scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme will make his first Championship start for Yorkshire Carnegie today.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Sheffield, has made four substitute appearances this term and started the Championship Cup game against Doncaster Knights in December.

However, having been unused on the bench for the last four games, he gets his chance in the league fixture at Richmond this afternoon where he is preferred to JB Bruzulier at No 9.

Wolstenholme, who has impressed on dual-registration at Hull Ionians, scored in the reverse fixture in September, when Carnegie won 24-7.

That was their only league victory until defeating Doncaster Knights just after Christmas but they followed up with a win over Cornish Pirates on Sunday and now aim for a third successive league win to ease fears about being caught in the relegation spot.

Carnegie – on a six-game winning run in all competitions – are up to 11th and trail Richmond in tenth only on points difference.

Another victory today, then, would see them rise another place but Carnegie winger Chris Elder will not under-estimate their part-time opponents.

He said: “It’s a massive game for us. Richmond are at home and always have real energy down there. They are always a tough team as they just put everything on the line and really fight for it.

“They have been used to doing that for two or three years now as well. It will be a tough one for us to go and get the points but we’ve got into the winning mentality now and want to follow that up.”

George Watkins, Nic Mayhew, Andy Foster, Fa’atiga Lemalu and Antonio Kiri Kiri are all also promoted to the starting line-up.