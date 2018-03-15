Six Nations: Danny Care dropped as England make changes – plus Ireland news

Have your say

England have dropped George Ford and moved Owen Farrell to fly-half for their Six Nations game with Ireland at Twickenham.

Dylan Hartley has recovered from a tight calf to lead the team in Saturday’s final round of the Championship, but front-row colleague Dan Cole has been replaced by Kyle Sinckler.

Eddie Jones has performed significant surgery on the team that lost 22-16 to France, with Yorkshireman Danny Care and Joe Launchbury making way for Richard Wigglesworth and George Kruis.

Anthony Watson retains his place at full-back with Mike Brown confined to the bench for another week.

There is a new-look midfield partnership of Ben Te’o and Jonathan Joseph, who returns at outside centre, and Elliot Daly has recovered from his foot problem to start on the left wing.

Injuries to Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes see Sam Simmonds and James Haskell start at No 8 and openside flanker.

Australian Jones issued an apology on Wednesday night after footage emerged of the England head coach describing Ireland as “the scummy Irish” and Wales as a “little s*** country” during a talk on leadership given last year.

Speaking publicly on the matter for the first time on Thursday, Jones said: “I apologise for the remarks.

“I sincerely mean that and I really don’t have anything else to say on the matter. I’m happy to answer questions on the game coming up, but the other matter is dead.”

Iain Henderson has dislodged Devin Toner to start for Ireland.

Peter O’Mahony, Rob Kearney and Cian Healy have been passed fit for Ireland’s all-out assault on a Six Nations clean sweep.

British and Irish Lions lock Henderson’s selection represents the sole change from Ireland’s 28-8 win over Scotland, that sealed their third Six Nations title in five years.

Flanker O’Mahony and full-back Kearney sat out training on Tuesday, but have since proved their fitness to start the St Patrick’s Day game.

Prop Healy appeared unsteady on his feet against Scotland, but Ireland insisted he suffered a shoulder “stinger”, not a head injury.

England: 15 Anthony Watson (Bath 32 caps), 14 Jonny May (Leicester 33), 13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath 39), 12 Ben Te’o (Worcester 12), 11 Elliot Daly (Wasps 17), 10 Owen Farrell (Saracens 57), 9 Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens 30), 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 48), 2 Dylan Hartley (Northampton 92), 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins 9), 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens 18), 5 George Kruis (Saracens 24), 6 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 63), 7 James Haskell (Wasps 76), 8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter 6).

Replacements: 16 Jamie George (Saracens 24), 17 Joe Marler (Harlequins 55), 18 Dan Cole (Leicester 81), 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 51), 20 Don Armand (Exeter 1), 21 Danny Care (Harlequins 80), 22 George Ford (Leicester 44), 23 Mike Brown (Harlequins 68).