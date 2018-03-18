Six Nations: England’s Danny Care refusing to panic after losing streak

DANNY CARE insists there is no need for a “new voice” to freshen things up in troubled England’s camp.

There has been talk of head coach Eddie Jones altering his coaching set-up ahead of next year’s World Cup and three successive defeats has added weight to that suggestion.

Jacob Stockdale

Falling 24-15 at home to Ireland and finishing fifth in the Six Nations has obviously raised question marks about the No 2 team in the world.

READ MORE - Match report: Dave Craven on how the wheels completely came off England’s Twickenham chariot

READ MORE - Beaten England aware of what is needed, insists Jones

But their ex-Leeds Tykes scrum-half Care, 31, offered: “If you can name me one team that has never been through a bad patch in sport... ?

I think you will see the character of the squad now in how we react to this. We have a tough tour to South Africa and the boys can’t wait to get stuck in. England’s Danny Care

“We know we are not where we want to be but the aim is to be by Japan. We want to win the World Cup and will have to go some through tough times.

“I think you will see the character of the squad now in how we react to this. We have a tough tour to South Africa and the boys can’t wait to get stuck in.”

England had won back-to-back championships under Jones but had to stand back as Ireland celebrated only their third-ever Grand Slam at Twickenham.

“We know that we are not a million miles away and were beaten by a better team on the day,” said Yorkshireman Care.

Eddie Jones

“Full credit to Ireland. They deserve the grand slam. It’s a tough one to take to stand and applaud them in your stadium.

“This tournament showed we are not invincible but we never thought we were.

“Hopefully this three weeks will be the best thing for us to build for a big two years.”

Harlequins star Care added: “Obviously discipline is something we need to look at. It killed us a bit today.

“We knew we had to be on the money because if you give Ireland easy outs then they work their way up the field and score. They are a good team.

“We gave away too many penalties again which cost us the game ultimately. But we have full confidence that we will bounce back from this.”