Tyrell handed swift debut for Doncaster

Samoa international Josh Tyrell makes his Doncaster Knights debut today as the club head to Dublin looking to secure their place in the British & Irish Cup last-eight.

The North Harbour flanker, 27, starts at blindside flanker as Knights face unbeaten pool leaders Leinster A at Donnybrook.

Tyrell only signed for the South Yorkshire outfit a week ago but comes into a reshuffled back-row that is missing captain Michael Hills and Tongan Jack Ram but sees openside Will Owen return on dual-registration from Wasps and Alex Shaw start at No 8.

Despite a narrow loss to Bristol last week, Doncaster are still well-placed to qualify as a best-place runner-up and know a win in Ireland would guarantee progression to the quarter-final stage with bonus points alone possibly being enough.

Winger Tyson Lewis switches infield to partner Mat Clark at centre with Namibian Lesley Klim out and Junior Bulumakau recalled onto the right wing.

Half-backs Michael Heaney and Simon Humberstone return at nine and ten in place of Declan Cusack and Tom James.

Up front, experienced duo Richard List and Ben Hunter get the nod alongside Joe Sproston in the front-row with veteran lock Matt Challinor back as captain in Hills’s absence while, on the bench, Sale Sharks hooker Curtis Langdon is drafted in.

England wing prospect Nathan Earle will join Harlequins next season from their Aviva Premiership rivals Saracens.

The 23-year-old has been named by England head coach Eddie Jones in his squad for the NatWest 6 Nations opener against Italy in Rome on February 4.

And Quins have announced their capture of Earle, who scored a try for England against the Barbarians last May and toured Argentina with the national squad.