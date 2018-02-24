Unchanged Yorkshire Carnegie ready for Cornish test

Yorkshire Carnegie head coach James Lowes has named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s re-arranged trip to Cornish Pirates in the Greene King IPA Championship.

The clash was originally scheduled for a fortnight ago but was postponed due to the pitch conditions at the Mennaye Field.

Carnegie will now be looking to build on their hard-earned win over Richmond last Sunday at Emerald Headingley.

Lowes has named an unchanged starting XV for the first time this season and there is only one enforced changed on the bench with James Thraves coming in for Charlie Beech, who is ruled out through concussion.

Fred Burdon is also unavailable due to a head injury whilst full-back Chris Elder will complete his three-match suspension this week and will therefore miss the clash with the Pirates.

Pirates’ player/coach Alan Paver is expecting a tight encounter.

“They beat us narrowly 28-26 in October,” said Paver. “They first and foremost pride themselves on their set play, so we know we’re going to have a bit of a wrestle there, and they also have good players to play an expansive game. With their balance they can cause sides a lot of trouble.”

He added: “We have had a lot, a lot of water on the pitch this winter and the ground staff have done a fine job, to even at times get this game close to being playable.”

Carnegie team to face Cornish Pirates: McColl, Watkins, Forsyth, Casson, Brown, Lucock, Davies, Thomas, Buckle, Bryce, Whetton, Myerscough, West, Mayhew (captain), Beck. Subs: Mayhew, Capps, Thraves, Smith, Lloyd, Homer, Irvine.