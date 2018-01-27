Video: Clive Griffiths thrilled to extend Doncaster Knights stay

VETERAN Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths admitted it was an easy decision to extend his stay at Castle Park until 2020.

The popular Welshman, who has overseen the best period in the South Yorkshire club’s history, has signed a new deal that will take him through to beyond his 66th birthday.

Griffiths, who has led Doncaster to the play-offs, a Championship final and British & Irish Cup final all for the first time, is now looking forward to seeing Knights continue “punching above their weight” from the juniors up.

They visit Nottingham tomorrow fresh from a fine win at Leinster A that cemented a British & Irish Cup quarter-final in Jersey.

“I’m delighted to be staying for another term in office – re-elected if you will – and am glad it’s all been sorted out now,” said the former Wales defence coach.

“Obviously the decision was to accept or to go. It didn’t take me long to decide. I’ve been here six and half years now and enjoyed every minute.

The decision was to accept or to go. It didn’t take me long to decide. I’ve been here six and half years now and enjoyed every minute. Doncaster Knights’ director of rugby, Clive Griffiths

“The support I’ve had over the years on and off the field – with players and benefactors – has been great.

“That’s not just in terms of giving me the job but when we’ve had tough times and a couple of poison pen letters came through the post they stuck with me.

“I can get on with things at apace now and make sure we get the best possible squad together for next season.”

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Carnegie are set to hand a debut to Scotland prop Kevin Pryce when they host Hartpury RFC tomorrow.

The Edinburgh tighthead, 29, has joined on loan and starts on the bench for James Lowes’s side who are missing ex-Bath prop Charlie Beech due to illness.

Hooker Harry Newborn, 20, makes his first Championship start after impressing recently in the B&I Cup.