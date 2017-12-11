Weekend Review: Huddersfield maintain run | Wharfedale show fighting spirit | Sandal return to winning ways

Huddersfield made it five wins in a row in National Two North, defeating Sheffield Tigers 36-33 in a pulsating Yorkshire derby on Saturday.

The visitors had a player sent to the sin bin early on as Tigers built a 19-3 lead, winger Greg Mellor and prolific centre Jamie Broadley among the first-half scorers while Huddersfield had a single Jonny West penalty to their name.

West would add four conversions on Huddersfield’s five tries, but it was the forwards that were largely to thank for the victory, both second-rows Adam Malthouse and Austen Thompson powering in.

Mellor grabbed his second after the break with Henri Packard to twice put the Tigers nine points ahead, but the visitors would have the final say, second row Nick Sharpe scoring a brace with in-form No 8 Richard Piper also crossing in the second half to snatch the bonus-point victory.

Huddersfield’s unbeaten run has seen them rise to seventh in the table, while Tigers two bonus points keep them one place behind.

Sheffield took an important 20-5 win at fellow strugglers and Yorkshire rivals Otley.

Scrum-half Steve Depledge opened the scoring after eight minutes, converting a penalty. Otley scored a try to briefly take the lead soon after, but Sheffield were back in the driving seat with a second penalty from Depledge, the former Otley player.

Just before the break, the visitors scored their first try of the contest with flanker Sean Casey crashing over and Depledge adding the extras.

After the restart Sheffield were awarded a penalty try to make it 20-5 and although Otley pushed forward in an attempt to get back into the game, all of their moves seemed to fall apart at the critical stage. Sheffield are still second from bottom but close the gap on Otley.

Bottom-club Wharfedale put on a strong show at table-toppers Hinckley, before being edged out 20-17 at Leicester Road.

The league leaders were in control early on, a hat-trick from Samuel Driver putting Hinckley 15-0 up at the break.

The fightback started after the interval, when a period of sustained pressure was rewarded with a penalty try on 55 minutes before captain Phil Woodhead crossed ten minutes later, Tom Barrett adding the extras, to reduce the gap to just one point.

With the hosts on the back foot and reduced to 14 men, Wharfedale went ahead with seven minutes to go, Barrett with a drop goal to put the visitors on the verge of an unlikely victory.

Hinckley were not to be denied though, the bonus-point try coming five minutes from time to wrap up maximum points, but the visitors showed the fighting spirit required if they are to move off the foot of the table.

Sandal won for only the fourth time this season in the Northern Premier league, securing a crucial five points against strugglers Pocklington in an impressive 43-21 away victory.

A brace from full-back Jack Townend put Sandal 10-0 up and despite being pegged back, they had the bonus point wrapped up before the break, prop Tom Baxter and centre Steve Nolson seeing their tries converted by Greg Wood for a 24-7 advantage.

Three more tries in the second half gave the score a convincing edge, centre James Ellar, scrum-half Will Morecombe and winger Dan Fawcett crossing.

It was a game of two halves as Bradford & Bingley hosted Bridlington in North One East, but it was Bridlington who prevailed, winning 29-24.

Bridlington led 26-5 at the break with Paddy Waines scoring a hat-trick. Thomas Booth’s try on 10 minutes had at least given Bradford & Bingley something to build on and the home side sprung into action after the break with Matthew Cochrane and Tom Cummins cutting through. They were also awarded a penalty try but Bridlington held on to secure the win.

The two bottom clubs clashed as Huddersfield YMCA narrowly beat Northern 34-31 win.

Jack Pritchard, Gavin Stead and Tom Clough scored their tries and they were also awarded a penalty try.

Conditions left Hull Ionians disappointed after their pitch passed an early inspection, but later failed a second and their London opponents Rosslyn Park had to turn back. Morley’s visit to Harrogate suffered a similar fate with a late inspection overruling an earlier decision.