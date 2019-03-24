Weekend Review – Jack Bergmanas double sees Rotherham Titans dominate as Hull Ionians edge out rivals Otley

Have your say

Two tries from hooker Jack Bergmanas helped Rotherham Titans notch up a 29-5 victory over National One strugglers Caldy at Clifton Lane.

The versatile Doncaster-born front row crashed over twice in a ten minute spell mid-way through the first half to help catapult the Titans into a 17-0 lead shortly before half time.

Scrum-half Alex Dolly kicked a penalty after 15 minutes, and then converted both of Bergmanas’s tries.

Caldy opened their account with a try from Lewis Barker on 40 minutes, but the Titans were not to be derailed and extended their lead nine minutes later when stand-off Callum Irvine touched down, Dolly converting.

Replacement Alistair Thomson added a late fourth try to secure the bonus point.

Huddersfield boosted their promotion hopes with an emphatic 91-24 demolition of strugglers South Leicester in National Two (North).

Stand-off Chris Johnson turned in an impressive performance, kicking all 13 conversions and touching down twice.

Elsewhere, right winger Kian Stewart scored four tries, centre Lewis Workman and flanker Lewis Bradley scored two each and others came from full-back Thomas Hodson, Francis Entressengle and Joseph Green.

Leaders Hull Ionians continued their good form with a 29-24 victory over Otley.

But the hosts had the better of the opening exchanges, with hooker Joe Graham, full-back Ben Magee and winger Josh Hall all scoring tries as Otley raced into a 17-0 lead inside 15 minutes.

However, Ionians hit back with Steve Slingsby scoring twice, and Lewis Minikin kicking a conversion and penalty to make it 17-15.

Replacement Ben Bell touched down shortly before the break, Minikin converting, and he was also on target following Ben Stephenson’s 45th-minute try.

Otley added a late try through Joe Rowntree.

A strong defensive performance helped Wharfedale get back to winning ways with a 22-20 win at Sheffield Tigers.

Rian Hamilton’s 70-metre run gave Wharfedale the lead, and Jack Blakeney-Edwards added a penalty shortly after.

Mark Ireland kicked a penalty for Tigers, but Phil Woodhead nipped through a gap to score under the posts for the visitors, Blakeney-Edwards’ conversion putting Wharfedale 15-3 ahead.

Henri Packard added a try for Tigers shortly after, but James Tyson was awarded the try after a catch and drive with Blakeney-Edwards’ conversion putting Wharfedale 22-8 in front.

A kind bounce of the ball enabled Jamie Broadley to run in for a score for Tigers, and a late converted try from Robbie Davidson ensured Tigers would get a losing bonus point – but the win eluded them.

Harrogate boosted their promotion hopes in the North Premier league with a 21-17 win over champions Hull.

Currently fourth, the victory leaves Harrogate one point behind second spot and a chance of promotion through the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Sandal were 17-7 winners, while Ilkley secured a good 21-16 victory at Lymm.

Morley’s title ambitions received a big boost when they beat rivals Scarborough 49-41.

Huddersfield YMCA are still in with a slim chance of promotion, although their hopes received a knock in a 26-21 loss at Driffield.