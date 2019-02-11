Weekend Review - Rotherham Titans hit back in style as Otley seal derby triumph over Sheffield Tigers

ROTHERHAM TITANS, trailing early in the second half, battled back to secure a 22-12 victory over strugglers Esher.

The Yorkshire side took an early lead when prop Richard Stout crashed over in just the sixth minute.

Esher hit back with a try in the 22nd minute through centre Dan Rowland and took the lead shortly after half-time with prop Matt Lowes going over to leave the score at 12-5 after 45 minutes.

Replacement Sebastian Nagle-Taylor scored the Titans’ second try in the 54th minute and fly-half Callum Irvine levelled the scores with a successful conversion.

Nagle-Taylor scored his second try of the game in the 57th minute to regain the lead for Rotherham and leave the score 17-12 going in to the final 20 minutes.

Nagle-Taylor went on to complete his hat-trick and seal a bonus point win for the Titans when he bagged his third try in the 72nd minute.

Otley came out on top in their National Two North Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Tigers, winning 20-14.

No 8 Jack Scott-Paul crashed over in the eighth minute to give the home side the lead before Tigers struck back with a try in the 12th minute from winger Henri Packard.

Tigers took the lead on the half-hour when prop Edward Simmons crossed and fly-half Mark Ireland successfully kicked the conversion.

Otley came back in to the game when hooker Joe Graham crossed to make the score 14-12.

The hosts took the lead in the 58th minute when flanker Adam Malthouse added a try to Otley’s tally before replacement Joe Rowntree sealed the victory in the 70th minute after successfully kicking a penalty.

Hull Ionians fell to third after they lost 26-20 at Chester.

Ionians led 20-5 just before half-time, but let their advantage slip. Centre Lewis Minikin kicked two penalties and two conversions following tries by full-back Steve Slingsby and himself. Chester then ran in three unanswered tries.

Huddersfield are level with Ionians after securing a 38-17 win over bottom club Peterborough Lions.

It was one-way traffic in the first half with Huddersfield’s tries coming from second-row Guy Borrowdale (2), scrum-half Joe Green and full-back Tom Hodson.

Peterborough opened their account early in the second half, but Huddersfield – who had made a raft of substitutions – continued to score with left winger Lewis Workman and replacement Jack Maplesden both touching down.

Wharfedale secured an emphatic 34-13 win over hosts Macclesfield to move further up the table.

They led 15-13 at half-time after tries had been scored by centre Harry Bullough and No 8 Josh Burridge, with stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicking one conversion and a penalty.

After the interval they extended that lead with second-row George Hedgley and replacement Phil Woodhead having tries converted by Blakeney-Edwards before Bullough added his second try with five minutes left.