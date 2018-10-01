Weekend Review: Rotherham Titans hold nerve to fight back and claim victory over Sale

Have your say

Rotherham Titans ran in four tries to take a 32-27 bonus point win over National One rivals Sale on Saturday.

After losing three of their first four games the Titans got back to winning ways with two tries either side of the break.

Will Dennis and Dan Preston-Routledge got the Titans off the mark, but Sale grew into the game and threatened to continue Rotherham’s torrid start to the season as they led 27-22 going into the final stages.

However, replacement Ellis Abrahams crossed the line before Alex Dolly added the extras to seal Rotherham’s second victory of the season.

Trailing 25-7 shortly after half time, Otley hit back to beat Preston Grasshoppers 28-25 in National Two (North).

Centre Olli Goss scored an early try converted by stand-off Ben Smith, but Grasshoppers hit back with four tries to open up a 25-7 lead on by the 42nd minute.

Otley winger Paul Petchey began the fightback with a 47th-minute try converted by scrum-half Joe Rowntree.

Full-back Ben Magee added another on 52 minutes and Rowntree converted to close the gap to just four, and Otley won with a last-minute penalty try.

Sheffield Tigers bounced back from last week’s loss to Chester with a narrow 25-24 win at Fylde.

Stand-off Mark Ireland kicked three penalties in each half, and also converted a 47th-minute try from winger Henri Packard.

Fylde were 24-16 ahead with 13 minutes left, but Ireland completed a perfect kicking display with three late penalties.

Hull Ionians maintained the pressure on the top two as they beat Wharfedale 20-12.

A low-scoring first half was balanced by an entertaining second period that featured four tries. Rian Hamilton’s double for Wharfedale was not enough with Toni Kuku and Lewis Minikin hitting back for Ionians.

Huddersfield compounded the woes of strugglers Leicester Lions, beating them 17-15.

A high-scoring North Premier affair between Blaydon and Harrogate ended with the Yorkshire side losing out in the last five minutes. Harrogate led 24-14 after two tries from second row Sam Brady and one from centre Luke Edwards, and centre Nathan Wyman kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Second row Andy Boyde added two second-half tries to keep Harrogate ahead 36-21. But with the Yorkshire side enduring two yellow cards the hosts ran in three converted tries to snatch the win.

Hull were 24-7 winners at Kendal with centre Steve Johnson and replacement Tomasi Tanumi scoring tries, along with a penalty try.

Ilkley ran out 29-5 winners against Vale of Lune while Sandal were beaten 42-19 to Wirral.

Malton and Norton ran out narrow 31-30 winners over leaders York in North One East, but York stay top after taking two bonus points from the loss.

Bridlington are level on points with York after winning 47-24 at Consett, while Scarborough’s 22-17 win over Morpeth leaves them fourth in the early table.

Morley ran in five tries on their way to a 39-7 win over Driffield, while Cleckheaton also took a bonus point from their 27-13 victory over Huddersfield YMCA.

Bradford and Bingley secured their first win of the season, beating West Leeds 34-19, while Pocklington lost out 18-12 at Percy Park.

Old Crossleyans are the only unbeaten team left in Yorkshire One after their 27-15 win at Selby, while Beverley are in second after a five-try 37-12 win at Guisborough.

Middlesbrough were in good form during their 48-7 win over Keighley.

Pontefract are now fourth after beating Heath 30-18.